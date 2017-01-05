Native corporation, Anchorage settle gas dispute for $5.75M

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage has reached an agreement with an Alaska Native corporation to settle a dispute over revenue generated by the sale of natural gas from the city’s landfill.

The Chugiak-Eagle River Star reports (http://bit.ly/2hUo9IA) that under the terms of the agreement announced Wednesday, the municipality will pay Eklutna $5.75 million and the corporation will relinquish all future claims to revenue from the gas. The deal must still be approved by the Anchorage Assembly.

Anchorage sells methane generated at the landfill to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Eklutna has argued that it’s entitled to half of any income generated from the landfill because of the 35-year-old North Anchorage Land Agreement. Anchorage and Eklutna signed the agreement in 1982 after realizing they had competing claims for the 274-acre landfill.

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz says the new settlement allows the two sides to move forward.