Nenana lifts notice to boil water from city system
By Toben Shelby
Jul 16, 2018 @ 6:46 PM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A city south of Fairbanks has lifted a notice for residents to boil their water.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Nenana (nee-NA-nah) lifted the notice after the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation reported three tests for coliform bacteria came back negative.

The city issued the notice Thursday in response to a leak in a water main.

Nenana is a Parks Highway community of 400 about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) south of Fairbanks.

The city faces continuing financial problems.

The city last month closed its library to save money. The city is $98,000 past due on two DEC loans connected to clean water and drinking water projects.

Alaska State Troopers in June served a search warrant on city offices looking for records of malfeasance.

