New airline route to connect Alaska, British Columbia

By Toben Shelby
|
Apr 21, 9:14 AM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Flights between Ketchikan and Prince Rupert, British Columbia will soon be available for the first time since the 1990s.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2pYKPIW ) Thursday that the flights will begin May 1. Misty Fjords Air & Outfitting Inc. will fly three scheduled round-trip flights per week.

Flights will leave from the company’s Seaplane Base located just south of the U.S. Coast Guard base in Ketchikan. Passengers will be in the air for about 45 minutes.

The company hopes to keep prices around $250, or $350 Canadian, and plans to offer discounts.

U.S. passengers must have a valid passport.

Related Content

Final ice measurement made for 2016 Nenana Ice Cla...
Judge in Arizona polygamy trial falls ill on bench
Alaska’s new ferries will be named Tazlina, ...
Airport lavatory dumpsite closes after federal ins...
Negotiators to try for deal on rural power program...
Driver in fatal Atka crash leaves hospital, goes t...
Comments