New campaign pushes shoppers toward Alaska Grown products

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Natural Resources wants the people of Alaska to spend more money on homegrown products.

Alaska Public Media reported (http://bit.ly/2rj3McK ) Wednesday that the Division of Agriculture launched a new campaign this month called the “$5 Alaska Grown, Five Month Challenge.” The campaign’s aim is to get Alaskans to spend $5 a week for five months on products with the Alaska Grown label.

The division is partnering with forty statewide grocery stores to display Alaska Grown products on the shelves. Products include vegetables, locally grown flowers, and locally raised pork and beef.

Division of Agriculture Director Arthur Keyes says the initiative would put “tens of millions of dollars” back into the community if every Alaskan participated in the challenge.