New Fairbanks housing chief focuses on services to help homeless

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks’ new housing and homelessness coordinator says he is focusing on bringing in more housing complexes that provide services to people who need help overcoming mental illness or drug addiction.

Mike Sanders tells the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2r6Rc1i ) that the city has an estimated 240 homeless people and they need more support.

Sanders says he has reviewed the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition’s 10-year plan and is working toward updating it with short- and long-term goals. The plan eventually will be approved by the Fairbanks coalition.

He tells the newspaper that his top goal is to establish permanent supportive housing that gives housing and services to people who may need two or more years of support to get on their feet, such as homeless people with mental illnesses.