New report details Florida airport shooting that killed 5
By Toben Shelby
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 9:53 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A 30-page report released by a Florida sheriff’s office details how an Alaska man waited at the baggage carousel for several minutes last January before being paged by Delta Airlines to come to the service desk.

The airline was paging 27-year-old Esteban Santiago to pick up his gun after his flight arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Minutes later, authorities say Santiago killed five people and wounded six others.

The SunSentinel reports the document is the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s final review of its actions following the mass shooting. Passengers from all terminals at the airport fled in a panic over erroneous reports of an additional airport shooter.

Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, has pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment. The Justice Department may seek the death penalty.

Related Content

Warm water blob may impact salmon forecasts
Fairbanks recycling center project $150,000 over b...
Extremely heavy rain damages Alaska highway, flood...
Juneau using cruise ship fees for legal costs
Alaska radio station fined more than $60K by FCC
Judge to decide fate of Alaska’s largest new...
Comments