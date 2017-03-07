Nikiski man dies in Seward Highway crash near Portage

By Toben Shelby
Mar 7, 10:15 AM

PORTAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 27-year-old Nikiski man died when his pickup crashed and flipped on the Seward Highway near Portage.

Alaska State Troopers say Kevin Hammond died in the crash Monday night near Mile 81.

Hammond was driving south with two passengers when he crossed the center line, went into the northbound ditch and hit a power pole.

The truck flipped, trapping him inside.

Troopers took a call on the crash just before 7 p.m. Emergency responders extracted Hammond and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The two passengers, 21-year-old Dominic Ronellenfitch of Kenai and 22-year-old Jonah Rosado of Nikiski, were transported to Anchorage with what troopers say are non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was restricted to one lane until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

