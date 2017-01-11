No sign of Fukushima-related radiation found in state waters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – State officials have announced that tests of Alaska seafood continue to show no detectable amounts of radiation, five years after a deadly earthquake and tsunami set off a nuclear disaster at a Japanese power plant.

KTVA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iZxoG5 ) that more than 16,000 people were killed in 2011 after Japan’s 9.1-magnitude earthquake, which led to nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Since then, U.S. and international agencies have been conducting tests to determine the health of marine life along the U.S. and Canada. Testing regions in Alaska include the Aleutian Islands and Bering Sea, Bristol Bay, the Gulf of Alaska and the southeast region.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said Monday testing in 2016 confirmed Alaska seafood hasn’t been impacted by radiation from the nuclear plant.