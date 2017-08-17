NTSB meets in Alaska for plane crash investigative hearing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigative hearing Thursday in Anchorage, Alaska, on a commercial airplane crash that killed two pilots and a passenger near a rural village.

The NTSB says it’s the first investigative hearing held outside of Washington, D.C., in nearly 20 years.

Board member Earl Weener in an announcement last month said holding the hearing in Alaska will help increase awareness of issues surrounding “controlled flight into terrain” accidents.

Controlled flight into terrain refers to accidents in which an airworthy aircraft is flown unintentionally into the ground.

That’s in contrast to accidents that occur because the aircraft is out of control because of mechanical failure or pilot error.

The board will gather sworn testimony but will not discuss the Oct. 2 crash near Togiak.