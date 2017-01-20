Obama denies Alaska village’s disaster declaration request

By Cpl. Michael Laycock - This Image was released by the United States Marine Corps with the ID 100629-M-3355L-016 (next).This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing for more information.বাংলা | Deutsch | English | español | euskara | فارسی | français | italiano | 日本語 | 한국어 | македонски | മലയാളം | Plattdüütsch | Nederlands | polski | português | Türkçe | українська | 中文 | 中文（简体）‎ | +/−, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23029698

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – President Barack Obama has turned down a request from one of Alaska’s most eroded communities for a disaster declaration.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported (http://bit.ly/2jE2ghW ) this week that the western Alaska village of Newtok sought the declaration to obtain funds that would’ve helped residents escape ongoing erosion and thawing permafrost.

Engineers predict several homes in the village will be lost this year.

Newtok relocation coordinator Romy Cadiente says the community was shocked to hear the news Wednesday that it wouldn’t be getting any funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A FEMA spokeswoman for the region says Newtok’s request didn’t fit the requirements of the Stafford Act, which governs disaster relief.

The federal money is typically designated for disasters such as hurricanes and landslides rather than the slow-moving danger of erosion.