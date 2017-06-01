Officials battle rural Alaska’s large stray dog population

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Veterinarians in Alaska are teaming up to combat the stray dog problem in Delta communities.

KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2rof91j ) vets from Alaska Native Rural Veterinary and staff at the Humane Society are visiting two communities Thursday to address their stray dog problems.

A vet travels to Bethel once a month, but communities farther off the trail do not have any animal services. This has led to communities being overrun with stray dogs.

The problem has become so bad that Napaskiak, one of the communities vets are visiting Thursday, decided two weeks ago to offer a $20 bounty to residents who shoot stray dogs. Three dogs were killed.

Vets and workers from the two organizations plan to return to the area three times this year to offer spaying, neutering and vaccinations.