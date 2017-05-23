Officials who promoted inclusivity seek to bar recall effort

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Three leaders of an Alaska fishing community who sponsored a resolution to promote inclusivity after President Donald Trump’s election have asked a judge to block efforts to recall them.

During a court hearing in Anchorage on Monday, Eric Glatt, an attorney for the three Homer City Council members, told Superior Court Judge Erin Marston there are insufficient grounds for recall.

Eric Sanders, who is representing the city of Homer, said there is nothing in state law or in a supreme court case that says anyone subject to a recall effort has to have committed a “bad act.”

Sanders said a recall effort is not retaliation or punishment but part of the political process.

Marston said he would issue a ruling by the end of the day Tuesday.