Oil leak discovered by workers in Alaska’s Cook Inlet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska officials say an oil leak has been discovered in the Cook Inlet and a major oil and gas producer has shut down two of its platforms there.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says Hilcorp Alaska LLC workers first noticed an oil sheen and bubbling from underwater near the company’s Anna platform at about noon Saturday.

The spill is on the west side of Cook Inlet, to the southwest of Anchorage.

Officials say leak is from a underwater pipeline that is carrying more than 19,000 gallons of crude oil. It’s not clear how much oil is spilling into the inlet.

Hilcorp lowered the pressure in the line and has hired a diving contractor to investigate the leak.

Natural gas has been leaking from another Hilcorp pipeline in the Cook Inlet since mid-December.