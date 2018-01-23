Oregon woman sentenced in Alaska tribal embezzlement case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 64-year-old Oregon woman was sentenced Monday in a federal embezzlement case that accused her of stealing nearly $300,000 from an Alaska tribal organization.

Federal prosecutors say Delia Commander of The Dalles, Oregon, will serve 18 months after pleading guilty to one count of embezzlement from an Indian tribal organization in connection with the theft at the Skagway Traditional Council.

Commander, who was charged last year, begins her sentence in March.

Prosecutors say the embezzlement occurred between at least 2010 and 2014 when Commander was the council’s tribal administrator. Prosecutors say the embezzlement was discovered after she resigned in 2014.

Prosecutors say Commander used the tribal credit card for unauthorized uses, including paying for online university courses, personal credit card bills and a Hawaii trip for her and a relative.