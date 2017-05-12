Oregon worker found dead outside southwest Alaska cannery
By Toben Shelby
|
May 12, 2017 @ 9:33 AM

TWIN HILLS, Alaska (AP) – An autopsy is scheduled for a cannery worker found dead in the southwest Alaska community of Twin Hills.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of 56-year-old James Schneider of Warrenton, Oregon, was found early Wednesday night on the beach near the Togiak Fisheries Cannery.

Schneider was found face-down in mud. Troopers say he apparently fell about 15 feet from the cannery dock during low tide.

Co-workers attempted CPR on Schneider for 20 to 30 minutes but he could not be revived.

No foul play is suspected.

Twin Hills is a village of 85 about 386 miles (621 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

Related Content

Police identify SUV suspected of impersonating off...
Want to feel better? Move to Hawaii, Alaska
Petersburg may consider letting ATVs on Mitkof Isl...
Rains a boost to fire crews battling Alaska wildfi...
Ice moves in Tanana River; Nenana Ice Classic ends
﻿﻿ Alaska man convicted of murder in death of 2 tr...
Comments