Oregon worker found dead outside southwest Alaska cannery

TWIN HILLS, Alaska (AP) – An autopsy is scheduled for a cannery worker found dead in the southwest Alaska community of Twin Hills.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of 56-year-old James Schneider of Warrenton, Oregon, was found early Wednesday night on the beach near the Togiak Fisheries Cannery.

Schneider was found face-down in mud. Troopers say he apparently fell about 15 feet from the cannery dock during low tide.

Co-workers attempted CPR on Schneider for 20 to 30 minutes but he could not be revived.

No foul play is suspected.

Twin Hills is a village of 85 about 386 miles (621 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.