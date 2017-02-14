Owners of missing crab boat are heartbroken

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The owners of the 98-foot crab boat with six people on board missing off a remote Alaska island say they are heartbroken over the loss.

The Coast Guard released a statement Monday night saying they have suspended the search for the Destination in the Bering Sea. The Coast Guard received an emergency positioning signal Saturday from the Destination northwest of St. George. Searchers found the signal device and buoys in a debris field, but no signs of its six crew members.

A spokesman for the owners, Mike Barcott, said in an email that they are grateful for all the people who worked to try and find the crew.

Barcott says the owners will work with the Coast Guard to learn what they can to help prevent such an event from happening again.