Panel begins review of Alaska legislative allowance

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The daily allowance that Alaska lawmakers can claim has become part of the discussion of how the state can reduce its multibillion-dollar budget deficit.

When the Legislature is in session, lawmakers can claim $275 a day on top of their regular salaries. The daily rate is $206 for lawmakers from Juneau attending the session in their hometown.

But Legislative Council member Sen. Bert Stedman says legislators have bigger issues to deal with.

Chairman Rep. Sam Kito III says he doesn’t feel pressure to act one way or another on the allowance.

The discussion Wednesday comes as lawmakers in both chambers look for ways to further cut the budget and help pay for the state’s bills. Discussions so far have included bringing back an income tax for the first time in decades and reducing the amount of the yearly oil wealth check given to residents.