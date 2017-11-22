Panel to look at testing issues for Alaska marijuana

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s top marijuana regulator says a committee will look at issues regarding the testing of cannabis products amid inconsistency in potency results from different labs.

Erika McConnell tells Anchorage television station KTVA she doesn’t know how long that process will take.

Brian Coyle with Steep Hill Alaska says 16 samples were tested at his lab and the state’s other facility, Cannatest.

He says THC results for products tested at Canntest were higher, sometimes significantly.

THC is what gets consumers high.

Coyle says customers want a high THC, as do retailers and cultivators, since it lets them sell their products for a premium.

Jonathan Rupp, Canntest’s scientific director, says he has questions about how Steep Hill conducted its tests but also wants to figure out why the results are so different.