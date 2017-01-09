Park official off-duty comments draw watchdog attention

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A U.S. Interior Department watchdog says an official with Denali National Park and Preserve had a conversation of a sexual nature with park service employees that showed questionable judgment.

The department’s Office of Inspector General said Monday that it had investigated a claim that a park official made inappropriate comments during an off-duty gathering at the official’s home. The office said it did not find that the official harassed or offended anyone. But it said the conversation was not in line with department policies for supervisors.

The official was not identified.

In a statement, Bert Frost, Alaska regional director for the National Park Service, said the agency has taken “appropriate supervisory steps in response to the situation.”

A Denali spokeswoman said she couldn’t provide further information on the personnel issue.