Park ranger shoots bear that broke into car at trailhead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A state parks ranger killed a black bear after it broke into a car at an Anchorage trailhead and stole a cooler.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports Chugach State Parks chief ranger Ben Corwin shot the bear Friday at the Glen Alps trailhead in south Anchorage.

Corwin was on regular patrol when he saw a crowd taking photos in the parking lot.

He noticed a black Subaru Forester with out-of-state license plates and broken glass, and a moment later, a bear running off with a soft cooler.

Corwin called the Department of Fish and Game biologist and received permission to shoot the bear.

Corwin says it’s not uncommon for bears that receive food handouts at campgrounds to lose their fear of people and look for food in cars.

