Pebble, EPA seek more time to try to resolve lawsuit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Additional time has been requested to try to resolve a lawsuit brought against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by the group pursuing a gold-and-copper mine in southwest Alaska.

Attorneys for the Pebble Limited Partnership and EPA on Monday asked that the lawsuit remain on hold until May 4. Monday was the deadline for a status update.

The joint motion states that the parties have made “substantial progress in recent discussions” and are focused on trying to find a mutually agreeable resolution.

The motion states that representatives from the government’s “career leadership” and the new administration are involved in the talks.

Pebble sued EPA, alleging the agency had worked with mine critics with a predetermined goal to block the project.

Attorneys for the EPA have called the lawsuit an effort to undermine an agency proposal to protect parts of the Bristol Bay region from development.