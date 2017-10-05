Pentagon pumping millions more into missile defense

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon is injecting $440 million more into missile defense to counter North Korea’s accelerating push for a nuclear-armed missile capable of hitting the United States.

As a reflection of its urgency, the Pentagon asked Congress to let it shift funds from the current budget rather than wait for the next defense budget.

The Pentagon on Wednesday spelled out $367 million of the shifted money, with the rest expected to be announced later. Some of the money is for projects that are classified secret, including cyber “operations.”

The extra funds include $128 million to begin a new expansion of the missile interceptor force based in Alaska. The interceptors would be launched in the event the U.S. decided to try to shoot down a North Korean missile aimed at the U.S.