Petersburg may consider letting ATVs on Mitkof Island roads

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – Voters in Petersburg may find a question about whether to allow all-terrain vehicles on the roads of Mitkof island on this year’s ballot.

KFSK-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2nvu9s9 ) that local four-wheeler owner Richard Burke plans to collect signatures this spring for a vote to allow ATVs and snow machines on local streets.

Burke says allowing four wheelers and side-by-sides – two- to six-person off-road vehicles – on Petersburg roads gives people an affordable transportation option.

Burke has drafted an ordinance based on municipal code from Thorne Bay on Prince of Wales Island. He plans to submit the ordinance to the borough for certification soon. After the ordinance is certified, Burke will be able to start collecting signatures to get the issue on the regular election ballot in October.