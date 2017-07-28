Pilot killed in crash near Port Alsworth

PORT ALSWORTH, Alaska (AP) – The pilot whose downed aircraft was found burning within Alaska’s Lake Clark National Park and Preserve has been identified as a 22-year-old man from Ohio. Park spokeswoman Megan Richotte says Regal Air identified the pilot of the Cessna 206 as Joel Black. She says Black was from Pemberville, Ohio. She says park rangers and Alaska State Troopers on Thursday night landed at the crash site, which is about 160 miles southwest of Anchorage. The body was recovered and then flown to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage. She says the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Park officials were notified that a plane’s emergency locator went off in the Miller Creek drainage within the national preserve Thursday morning. Park rangers flew to the site, but could not land.