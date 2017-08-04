Plans to move contaminated soil halted by Forest Service

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) – State plans to store contaminated soil near a recreation area in the Alaska Panhandle could be stalled by the U.S. Forest Service.

CoastAlaska News reports (http://bit.ly/2wsi5LX ) state officials seek to move nearly 20,000 cubic yards of lead-laced soil in a rock quarry south of Wrangell.

Officials say they want the soil moved because it poses a threat to marine environment and have prepared it with phosphate-based product so the lead won’t leach into soil or waterways.

To move the soil, the state needs a road permit, which the Tongass National Forest says it will not authorize without a six month to two year review to assess the effect of resource development and other action on federal land.

State officials hope to begin the work later this month.