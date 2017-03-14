Police arrest man in theft of car with child in back seat

By Toben Shelby
|
Mar 14, 10:32 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 37-year-old Anchorage man suspected of stealing a car holding a young child has been arrested.

Anchorage police arrested Bruce King on warrants for felony vehicle theft.

A man Jan. 1 stole a Nissan Sentra that was left unattended with the motor running. A 3-year-old girl was alone in the back seat.

Police issued an alert and the car was found an hour later abandoned behind a liquor store. The child was unharmed.

Police late Sunday night took a call of a man attempting to open car doors in the 3800 block of Spenard Road.

Officers contacted a suspect near Spenard and Minnesota Drive. Police say King gave a false name and tried to run away but was arrested.

Online court records do not list his attorney.

