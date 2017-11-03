Police chief: Armed assailant came ready to kill, not die

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks Police Chief Eric Jewkes says the man who was killed in June after firing at officers came prepared to kill, not die, wearing a bullet-proof mask and dressed head to toe in modified body armor.

Jewkes says his officers had never seen that kind of “preparation for war,” as he praised them at a news conference on Thursday for stopping 21-year-old Matthew Colton Stover before he could kill.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Stover was fatally shot June 19 near the Fairbanks Correctional Center. Officers were responding to a call for a man carrying a rifle when Stover exited his truck and fired an AR-style rifle at police vehicles.

Officers hidden in a tree line shot him in exposed parts of his head and torso, killing him.