Police investigate death of man found with gunshot wound
By Toben Shelby
|
Dec 4, 2017 @ 11:19 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead on the city’s east side.

Police shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday received a call complaining of two men with gun.

Responding officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound at east Sixth Avenue and Oklahoma Street near Creekside Park and Creekside Park Elementary School.

Police say one person at the scene was taken into custody for questioning.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

Related Content

Walker hopes to win over skeptical lawmakers on ta...
Policy change in China could impact Sitka’s ...
Alaska plane, remains of 2 men missing since 2008 ...
Alaska regulators order review of oil wells after ...
Japanese company halts plans for Port Mackenzie LN...
Drug dog finds methamphetamine welded in heavy equ...
Comments