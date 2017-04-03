Police investigate Ketchikan doctor’s death as suspicious

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Authorities say the death of a Ketchikan doctor is now considered suspicious after police learned the friend who reported the doctor missing was accused of stealing money and valuable items from his home.

KRBD-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2oseHAM) Eric Garcia was reported missing March 27 by his 31-year-old friend, Jordan Joplin of Maple Valley, Washington. He called police to say Garcia hadn’t been seen for 10 days.

Police say they later heard from Garcia’s family members that a coin collection, watches and alcohol were missing from his home.

Deputy police Chief Josh Dossett says an investigation determined Joplin had a shipment of items sent by barge to the Seattle area and withdrew $37,000 from Garcia’s account.

Joplin was arrested and will be extradited to Ketchikan to face charges.

Police are awaiting toxicology reports to determine how Dr. Garcia died.