Police investigate Ketchikan doctor’s death as suspicious

By Toben Shelby
|
Apr 3, 8:45 AM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Authorities say the death of a Ketchikan doctor is now considered suspicious after police learned the friend who reported the doctor missing was accused of stealing money and valuable items from his home.

KRBD-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2oseHAM) Eric Garcia was reported missing March 27 by his 31-year-old friend, Jordan Joplin of Maple Valley, Washington. He called police to say Garcia hadn’t been seen for 10 days.

Police say they later heard from Garcia’s family members that a coin collection, watches and alcohol were missing from his home.

Deputy police Chief Josh Dossett says an investigation determined Joplin had a shipment of items sent by barge to the Seattle area and withdrew $37,000 from Garcia’s account.

Joplin was arrested and will be extradited to Ketchikan to face charges.

Police are awaiting toxicology reports to determine how Dr. Garcia died.

Related Content

Board approves 2 bulk water deals for Sitka
Anchorage police ID man found dead in park
Alaska brightens ConocoPhillips earnings report
White spot disease kills Arctic grayling in Scout ...
Wasilla man dies in head-on car crash with pickup
Anchorage police describe vehicle in fatal hit-and...
Comments