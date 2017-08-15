Police investigate shooting of man in southwest Anchorage
By Toben Shelby
|
Aug 15, 2017 @ 9:41 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously wounded in southwest Anchorage.

Police shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday took a call of a shooting on Core Court off west 88th Avenue near Jewel Lake Road.

Police say they found a man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police describe the wound as life-threatening. The man was transported to a hospital.

Police released no details on a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting but say it was not random.

Related Content

Feds release report on Chugach National Forest man...
Emperor goose hunting open for first time in 30 ye...
Officials battle rural Alaska’s large stray ...
Alaska House panel advances tax credit bill rewrit...
Alaska governor calls another special session
Kenai borough votes to keep controversial invocati...
Comments