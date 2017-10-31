Police recover suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
By Toben Shelby
Oct 31, 2017 @ 9:37 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say they have recovered a car suspected of being in a fatal weekend hit-and-run crash.

Police identified a “person of interest” in the crash but have made no arrests.

Police at 8:40 a.m. Saturday received calls reporting a pedestrian had been struck and killed at Muldoon Road and east Fifth Avenue. They determined that 49-year-old Brian Ballot died at the scene and that the driver left.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a small, light-color sport utility vehicle with bicycle-spoke rims.

Evidence recovered, however, suggested the vehicle in the crash was a 2003-2005 Dodge Neon that likely had damage to the left headlight.

