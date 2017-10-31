Police release name of man killed in skateboard-car crash
By Toben Shelby
|
Oct 31, 2017 @ 9:28 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of an 18-year-old man killed on a skateboard when he was struck by a car.

Police say Elmer Earl Selvester was killed Thursday night in east Anchorage.

Selvester at about 8 p.m. attempted to cross Bragaw Street at Northern Lights Boulevard.

A driver on Northern Lights Boulevard who had been traveling west turned onto Bragaw with a green light and struck Selvester.

Selvester was in the crosswalk but did not have the crossing signal.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Police last week said the driver did not appear to be impaired but that speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash.

