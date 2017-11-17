Police say suspect aimed gun before he was shot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department says investigators have not confirmed that a suspect killed by officers fired a gun at them.
But Nora Morse says investigators have confirmed that 48-year-old Thomas Barclay pointed a gun at officers when they opened fire Wednesday night at a store parking lot.
Police in their initial accounts said officers believed Barclay fired at least twice.
Chief Justin Doll at a press conference Thursday says officers for about a week had attempted to serve felony warrants on Barclay.
He was found shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store on Muldoon Road.
Doll says officers pinned in Barclay’s vehicle on all four sides with police cars and fired a projectile into Barclay’s back window, shattering it.
Police say Barclay pointed a handgun at officers, who fired their weapons.
A woman in Barclay’s vehicle was not injured.