Police say suspect aimed gun before he was shot
By Toben Shelby
|
Nov 17, 2017 @ 10:43 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department says investigators have not confirmed that a suspect killed by officers fired a gun at them.

But Nora Morse says investigators have confirmed that 48-year-old Thomas Barclay pointed a gun at officers when they opened fire Wednesday night at a store parking lot.

Police in their initial accounts said officers believed Barclay fired at least twice.

Chief Justin Doll at a press conference Thursday says officers for about a week had attempted to serve felony warrants on Barclay.

He was found shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store on Muldoon Road.

Doll says officers pinned in Barclay’s vehicle on all four sides with police cars and fired a projectile into Barclay’s back window, shattering it.

Police say Barclay pointed a handgun at officers, who fired their weapons.

A woman in Barclay’s vehicle was not injured.

Related Content

Anchorage police investigate shooting, crash
Alaska regulators order review of oil wells after ...
Alaska Railroad announces restructuring, cuts 49 p...
Alaska dividend bill draws support from unusual al...
Lawmakers consider day for those who built Alaska ...
Corrections investigating overdoses at Alaska wome...
Comments