Portland man with high bid for Alaska ferry plans boat hotel

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The high bidder for Alaska’s ferry named Taku wants to turn the 352-foot vessel into a waterfront hotel and restaurant in Oregon.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2xtSKoB ) that Portland resident Jonathan Cohen’s $300,000 bid on Friday was six times higher than the next bid. The Alaska Department of Transportation entertained three offers – all below its reserve price of $350,000 – and is in the process of selecting a winner.

Cohen represents a group of Portland investors who plan to make the ferry a floating hotel at a pier in northwest Portland.

Cohen said the Taku would be home to hostel-style accommodations as well as individual rooms, with the surrounding pier being a terminal for river-related activities.

—

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com