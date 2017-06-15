Propeller repairs delay ferry Columbia’s return

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – The largest vessel in the Alaska Marine Highway fleet will not meet its scheduled return to service.

KFSK.org reported (http://bit.ly/2ruVyjt ) Tuesday the 418-foot ferry Columbia was due to return June 28 with service from Washington to Alaska, but extensive repairs to its propeller system will leave it docked in Portland, Oregon.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meadow Bailey says after the ferry was repaired, another mechanical failure involving the newly installed propeller system arose during testing.

The new target date for Columbia to return to service is July 26. The 408-foot ferry Malaspina has been filling in on the Columbia’s route and will continue to do so.

Bailey says there will be some impacts to people who have booked passage on the Columbia in June and July.