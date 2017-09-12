Proposed public intoxication ban fails in Alaska town

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A proposed prohibition on intoxication in public places has failed in the Alaska Gold Rush town of Nome, which has long grappled with hard drinking.

Officials say the proposed local law fell short of the necessary City Council votes Monday to proceed to a second vote.

The measure would have banned intoxication in public rights of way, including the city’s Front Street, where street drinkers can be seen staggering along or passed out near tourist shops.

The measure included no penalty for violators, but City Manager Tom Moran has said it could be amended to add a fine if it passed.

The measure prompted a tepid response from officials and mostly opposition from locals who said it would unfairly target people struggling with alcoholism while failing to address underlying causes.