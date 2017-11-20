Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty in Alaska cruise death

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska U.S. attorney’s office says it does not plan to seek the death penalty in the case of a Utah man accused of killing his wife during a cruise in Alaska.

Kenneth Manzanares has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, Kristy Manzanares, in July. He has pleaded not guilty.

While the state of Alaska does not have capital punishment, the death occurred while the ship was in U.S. waters.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced its decision to not pursue the death penalty in a court filing, dated Friday.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for next week.