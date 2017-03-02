Regulators: Ketchikan wastewater doesn’t meet standards

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – State regulators have notified both public wastewater systems and private homeowners in Ketchikan that they don’t meet federal water quality standards.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2mP9JZZ ) that the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation delivered letters to the Ketchikan Gateway Borough and area homeowners who rely on common ocean outfall sewer systems that the department is establishing new state permits that tighten water quality standards.

Common outfalls are used by multiple, not individual, homes and the wastewater stilling from them has already been treated. There are about 30 common outfall systems in Ketchikan and as many as 40 in Southeast Alaska as a whole.

The DEC is taking over enforcement of federal regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency. It notified homeowners they will require monthly water tests, which could cost homeowners thousands.