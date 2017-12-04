Remains of Minnesota WWII vet laid to rest outside Seattle
By Toben Shelby
|
Dec 4, 2017 @ 10:50 AM

CHISHOLM, Minn. (AP) – The remains of a Minnesota native and World War II veteran have been laid to rest in Washington state 65 years after his death.

KARE-TV reports that U.S. Air Force Capt. John Ponikvar of Chisholm died in a plane crash 1952. Ponikvar’s plane veered off course and crashed into Mt. Gannett in Alaska. Weather delayed rescue efforts and the men on the aircraft where entombed under ice and snow.

A National Guard crew discovered parts of the plane in 2012 and reignited the search for the remains. Searchers have uncovered 37 of 52 servicemen. Ponikvar’s remains were found in 2016.

Ponikvar was buried in a cemetery outside of Seattle on what would have been his 95th birthday. He was buried next to his wife, who died in 1994.

Related Content

Pentagon identifies soldier killed in Afghanistan
Alaska tourism businesses ask Congress to increase...
Man accused of shooting neighbor in back has charg...
Armed Big Lake man killed by troopers when child i...
Alaska sees continued growth in marijuana tax reve...
Wasilla community raises enough funds for new poli...
Comments