Repairs keep Alaska ferry out of service for second week

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s largest state ferry, the Columbia, will be out of service for an additional week.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the Columbia on June 29 developed a mechanical issue with its bow thruster engine exhaust system as it arrived in Bellingham, Washington.

After repairs, the Columbia had been expected to be returned to service Friday.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says the return has been rescheduled for July 13.

Without a replacement vessel, the Alaska Marine Highway System was forced to cancel two weeks of reservations.

Transportation Department spokeswoman Aurah Landau says the Columbia needed significant repairs that required the manufacturing of new bow thruster exhaust system components.

More information is available at FerryAlaska.com.

—

Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com