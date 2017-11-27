Report: 6% of patients account for $148M in ER spending

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A recent report says about 6 percent of patients in Alaska accounted for $148 million in hospital emergency department spending in 2016.

The Peninsula Clarion reports an analysis from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Division of Public Health says 1,216 patients visited emergency departments 10 or more times each, and 6,651 visited five or more times.

The report says eight patients visited emergency departments 50 times or more in a single year, and 95 of them had 25 or more visits.

That includes both private insurance companies and patients on public insurance such as Medicare or Medicaid.

The statistics in the report are based on the total charges reported by the hospitals to the state through the Health Facilities Data Reporting program.