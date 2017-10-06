Saint Paul wins $1.5M grant for commercial fishing industry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Federal officials say a $1.5 million grant is being awarded to the Aleut community on Alaska’s Saint Paul Island for its commercial fishing industry.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says in a news release issued Thursday that the money for Saint Paul will help build a vessel repair and marine supply store facility.

Officials say the project is expected to generate $22.6 million in private investment and create 73 new jobs.

The village of Saint Paul is home to about 400 people. It is located about 750 miles west of Anchorage.