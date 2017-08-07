Scientists share tsunami research with Alaska communities

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks have been looking into the science behind tsunami risk for Alaska’s coastal communities.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2wkhbSk ) reported Sunday Tsunami modelers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, Elena Suleimani and Dmitry Nicolsky, recently shared their discoveries to Juneau and Sitka in hopes of better preparing those communities for potential tsunamis.

Alaska is home to 60 and 70 coastal communities that could be hit by Tsunamis. Alaska has the largest amount of coastline of any state in the country.

Some of the information Suleimani and Nicolsky share is provided in the form of an inundation map. These maps measure certain types of ocean currents that can cause water surges along Alaska’s coastline for hours after the initial tsunami.