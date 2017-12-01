Sealaska Heritage Institute starts mixed art, math program

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Sealaska Heritage Institute has started a program that mixes Alaska Native art with high school math in an effort to promote culture and foster the next generation of Alaska Native artists.

KTOO-FM reported Thursday that the program seeks to encourage the next generation of artists in the Northwest Coast art traditions of the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian.

Sealaska Heritage Institute, the University of Alaska Southeast and several Southeast school districts have signed on to the art-math program.

Sealaska Heritage is calling the program “Sharing our Box of Treasures.” It was funded by a federal grant.

Partners will work to incorporate the geometry and algebra concepts involved in formline design into high school math classes.