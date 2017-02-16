Search to continue for missing boaters in southeast Alaska

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Search crews are to continue looking for two men who were reported missing before their boat was found capsized near Ketchikan in southeast Alaska.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2kMo1da) that 45-year-old Troy Smart and 38-year-old Timothy Staples, both of Metlakatla, took off in a 16-foot skiff from Mountain Point around midnight on Sunday. They were expected to arrive on Annette Island in about 30 minutes but were reported overdue.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched aerial and sea searches and had help from the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The men’s boat was found overturned in Blank Inlet on Gravina Island before the Coast Guard suspended its search for the men Monday.

The rescue squad’s Jerry Kiffer says searchers located a life jacket and an oar Tuesday, but nothing could be confirmed to have come from Smart and Staples’ boat.

He says they were going to continue search efforts Thursday, depending on the weather.