Search suspended for missing southwest Alaska snowmobiler
By Toben Shelby
Apr 6, 2018 @ 11:32 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say they’ve suspended a search for a 26-year-old man missing on a snowmobile trip between villages in southwest Alaska.

Troopers say multiple days of searching with aircraft, boats and snowmobiles found no additional signs of Jazmin James.

James on Saturday left Nunapitchuk on his way to Tununak.

He stopped in Nightmute, where villagers reported he was having track problems, before heading out again toward Toksook Bay and Tununak.

Family members reported James overdue Sunday afternoon. Searchers found James’ snowmobile on sea ice.

Nightmute, Toksook Bay and Tununak are about 90 miles west of Bethel.

