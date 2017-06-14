Searchers find bodies of missing Unalakleet fishermen

UNALAKLEET, Alaska (AP) – The bodies of two fishermen missing from a western Alaska village have been recovered.

Searchers Tuesday found the bodies of 55-year-old Peter Nanouk and 35-year-old Justin Nanouk of Unalakleet near the mouth of the Golsovia River about 20 miles south of the village.

Troopers in Nome on Sunday night received a report that the men were overdue on a fishing trip to Klikitarik.

Searchers from Saint Michael could not find the men Monday.

Volunteers in boats searched Tuesday and found Peter Nanouk’s boat swamped. Searchers a short time later spotted the bodies on the ocean beach near the river.

The state medical examiner will conduct autopsies.