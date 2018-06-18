Searchers find body of man who crashed in Chatanika River

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Searchers have recovered the body of a man who fell into a river north of Fairbanks while driving an all-terrain vehicle.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the body of 27-year-old Junior Leota was recovered Saturday morning from the Chatanika River about 0.75 miles (1.2 kilometers) downstream from where he entered the water.

Leota’s brother-in-law, Kendall Wilson, says Leota on May 25 was riding on a trail perpendicular to the river near Olnes (OHL-ness) Pond.

Wilson says Leota was not attempting to cross the river but his ATV crashed into the water.

The river with late snow melt was running high and fast and Leota was swept downstream

Searchers earlier this month recovered the ATV about a half mile away.