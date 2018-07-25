Searchers find body of missing fisherman on Togiak Bay beach

TOGIAK, Alaska (AP) – Searchers have recovered the body of a missing southwest Alaska fisherman.
Alaska State Troopers say the body of 39-year-old Anthony Active of Togiak was recovered Tuesday.
Active on Monday afternoon fell from a 26-foot boat as he checked a set net in Togiak Bay.
The accident occurred about 7 miles southwest of Togiak.
Another person in the boat tried to rescue Active and also fell in.
The second person swam to shore and waved down a passing fisherman.
Searchers found Active’s body late Tuesday morning on the beach near where he fell into the ocean.
Togiak is 67 miles west of Dillingham.