Searchers find missing Russian Mission plane but not pilot
By Toben Shelby
|
Oct 18, 2017 @ 10:32 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Searchers have located a plane reported overdue in southwest Alaska but the pilot remains missing.

Alaska State Troopers say 31-year-old Kyle Stevens of Russian Mission has not been found.

Stevens on Monday left Russian Mission on a flight to Bethel and was reported overdue by a pilot in a separate airplane traveling with Stevens.

The second pilot reported heavy fog around the Russian Hills.

Troopers say searchers found Stevens’ maroon Cessna 205 in the Yukon River about 10 miles downriver from Russian Mission.

The plane was towed to a bank but Stevens was not in the airplane.

